BGC to offer COVID vaccine for free when approved and available

TYLER — Brookshire Grocery Company announced Monday they will offer COVID-19 vaccines for free when they are approved and available. According to our news partner KETK, Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies will offer it to the public in keeping with their goal of keeping their communities safe. “Our company is committed to supporting our communities and providing for our customers’ daily and essential needs,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co.

Brookshire continued, “We are proud to participate in the plan to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines to best serve our communities. Our pharmacy team is actively enrolling with each state in order to be ready to safely administer vaccines when available. We care about our neighbors and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19.” When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, pharmacy staff will be trained to safely administer it and educate patients. BGC pharmacists have administered vaccines previously. BGC is based in Tyler, and employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.