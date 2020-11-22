Troup Public Works Director dies after battling COVID-19

TROUP — The City of Troup announced Saturday that John Phillips, the Troup Public Works Director, has died. According to our news partner KETK, Phillips had been fighting COVID-19 for more than a month. He was an employee for the city for almost 13 years and the Public Works Director for the past 10 years. Phillips had also been named the City of Troup employee of the year for 2020, but the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet was cancelled due to COVID-19. City officials said they are thankful for Phillips’ years of service to the community. “His laugh and smile and calming presence will be sorely missed each day by all of us in his City of Troup family. His dedication and professionalism was an example for us all. His death is a personal, family loss for each of us.” Officials encouraged people to pray for Phillips’ family. “Please remember his wife Kathy and his family in your prayers. This is a great tragedy for each of them.”