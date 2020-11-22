Man accused in fatal stabbing case is extradited to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man accused in a fatal stabbing in Las Vegas and then posting to Snapchat with the victim’s property has been extradited to Nevada’s Clark County. They say 23-year-old Nile Herrington was arrested Nov. 2 north of Austin, Texas in connection with the death of 34-year-old Anthony King. He’s accused of stabbing King on Oct. 25 inside a Las Vegas apartment. Jail records show Herrington was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday. After the stabbing, Herrington allegedly drove to Texas in King’s car. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that King’s friends gave officers photos from Herrington’s Snapchat, where he had reportedly posted multiple times wearing King’s unique jewelry and driving King’s car.