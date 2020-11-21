Texas man accused of wire fraud also faces murder charges

CARROLLTON (AP) — A financial advisor in Texas is facing murder charges for allegedly killing one of his clients that he’s also being accused of bilking, along with at least 8 others, out of more than $1.9 million. A Carrollton Police Department news release on Wednesday says that Keith Ashley is accused of murdering Jim Seegan on Feb. 19 to gain control of his finances. The release also said Ashley was arrested on the wire fraud charges last week and is being held at the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office without bail. A federal grand jury indicted Ashley on six counts of wire fraud.