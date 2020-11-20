Registration underway for Kilgore College Fire Academy

KILGORE — Registration is underway for Kilgore College Fire Academy. The deadline to apply for the Basic Structural Firefighter program is Jan 5, with classes starting Jan. 19. Classes will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays with a possibility of evening and/or weekend classes. The 12 week academy is a total of 474 hours and runs through April 20. The program is physically demanding as well as academically challenging. To apply for the academy, download and fill out the Basic Fire Academy application located at http://www.kilgore.edu/fire-academy. Send the completed application to KCFA@kilgore.edu.