Tyler releases reminder of holiday schedule

TYLER — The city of Tyler announced Friday, that city offices will observe the following schedule next Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition, all non-emergency City offices will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Tyler ISD begins observing their Thanksgiving Break on Monday. Students in TISD will be out of class until the following Monday. If you have questions regarding Tyler ISD, click the link. https://www.tylerisd.org/. If you need more information regarding the city of Tyler, click the link. https://www.cityoftyler.org/.

City Hall

City Hall offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

Solid Waste

The Tyler Solid Waste office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The Tyler Recycle Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. The collection schedule is as follows:

Holiday GARBAGE Collection

Monday, Nov. 23: Regular Collection

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Regular Collection

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Routes normally collected Thursday

Thursday, Nov. 26: NO COLLECTION

Friday, Nov. 27: Regular Collection

Holiday Curbside RECYCLE Collection

Monday, Nov. 23: Regular Collection

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Regular Collection

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Routes normally collected Thursday

Thursday, Nov. 26: NO COLLECTION

Friday, Nov. 27: Routes normally collected this Friday

Yard waste of any kind, including brush, tree limbs, or bags of leaves, may not be picked up during the holiday week due to household garbage loads being heavier.

To reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash, please do not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection day. Per Sec. 16-4 ordinance, garbage carts must be removed by 7 a.m. the morning after the scheduled collection day.

For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, download the Tyler Talks Trash app to never miss a pick-up.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. Administrative offices will re-open Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 a.m.

Customers should contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules.

American Airlines: (800) 433-7300

Tyler Public Library

The Tyler Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. For more information regarding the Library, please call (903) 593-7323. The Library is located at 201 S. College Ave. in Downtown Tyler.

Tyler Transit Schedule

Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26.

On Friday, Nov. 27, service will be provided from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Holiday Shuttle Route 6 Orange will begin service Monday, Nov. 23 and will operate until Thursday, Dec. 31. It will run Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 11:20 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:20 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Municipal Court

The Municipal Court will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

Gallery Main Street

Gallery Main Street will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

Tyler Parks and Recreation

The Tyler Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

The Glass Recreation Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 23 through Saturday, Nov. 28. The Glass will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. The closure is due to the annual maintenance of the entire facility, including painting, stripping and waxing.

The Goodman-LeGrand Museum will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

The Rose Garden Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

The Rose Garden is open from dawn to dusk seven days a week and will remain open throughout the holiday weekend.

Tyler Animal Services

The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

Tyler Water Utilities

The Water Business Office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept check, money order, credit/debit cards and cash payments. Those choosing to pay with cash should be aware that no change will be given.

Anyone wishing to make a payment may also use one of two available drop boxes. One box is located in front of the Water Business Office at 511 W. Locust St. The other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire’s parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road. Payments will be credited on the next business day. Please do not drop cash into these boxes.

Payments may also be made online at http://www.CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. For a list of participating businesses, please visit the City’s website.