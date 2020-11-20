Blue Santa toy drive in full swing in Palestine

PALESTINE — Palestine Police Department’s Blue Santa initiative is continuing to collect toys in partnership with the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee County this Christmas season. Unlike previous years where multiple fund raisers were held, the department says due to COVID restrictions, money’s have not been generated through-out the year. As a result, Blue Santa will be counting on more help from the public than in past years. Various blue wrapped boxes with the Santa logo are set up in businesses around Palestine.

The department said boxes will continue to collect new unwrapped toys, for kids up to age 17, through December 4th. Monetary donations are also welcomed. For additional information, contact the Police Department’s Community Liaison, Michele Herbert, by email at mherbert@palestine-tx.org or by calling 903-731-8418.