Holiday schedule announced for Longview

LONGVIEW — Heading into the weekend before Thanksgiving, Longview city officials are reminding residents their offices will be closed Nov. 26, and Nov. 27, in observance of the Holiday. All city offices will resume regular business hours Monday, Dec. 2. Officials said, while sanitation services will not run Thanksgiving Day, Thursday customers will be collected next Friday. The Compost Facility will reopen Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Longview Public Library will be closed Nov. 26, and Nov. 27. Book drops and curbside pickup will also be closed. The library will resume normal business hours Nov. 28.

The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Longview Transit bus transportation will end service at 12 noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and no service will run on Nov. 26. Regular transportation service will resume Nov. 27. Longview Transit administrative offices will remain closed until Monday, Nov. 30.

During the holiday, residents may report a water or sewer emergency by calling 903-236-3030.