Man dies from gunshot wound in Longview

LONGVIEW — Longview Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Thursday night. Authorities say the homicide took place in the area of 15th and Young streets about 6:45 p.m. A man was shot to death Thursday night in Longview. The police department is investigating the death as a homicide after the victim died at the scene. The victims identity has not been released. Anyone who has information about what happened can contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or Detective Powell at 903-237-1157. Citizens can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.