Today is Friday November 20, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Smith County temporarily closes portion of CR 2110, South of Arp

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2020 at 12:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SMITH COUNTY — County Road 2110 has been closed in Smith County. The road, south of Arp , is shut down between Texas Highway 135 and CR 2160 and will remain out of service through the weekend. Expectation are that bridge repairs will be completed and the road re-opened before Thanksgiving. Engineer Frank Davis said, “A large amount of debris from previous rains caused erosion to the bridge head-wall, where the bridge ties into the road and creek bank.” Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

Advertisement

Smith County temporarily closes portion of CR 2110, South of Arp

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2020 at 12:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SMITH COUNTY — County Road 2110 has been closed in Smith County. The road, south of Arp , is shut down between Texas Highway 135 and CR 2160 and will remain out of service through the weekend. Expectation are that bridge repairs will be completed and the road re-opened before Thanksgiving. Engineer Frank Davis said, “A large amount of debris from previous rains caused erosion to the bridge head-wall, where the bridge ties into the road and creek bank.” Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement