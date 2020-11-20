Smith County temporarily closes portion of CR 2110, South of Arp

SMITH COUNTY — County Road 2110 has been closed in Smith County. The road, south of Arp , is shut down between Texas Highway 135 and CR 2160 and will remain out of service through the weekend. Expectation are that bridge repairs will be completed and the road re-opened before Thanksgiving. Engineer Frank Davis said, “A large amount of debris from previous rains caused erosion to the bridge head-wall, where the bridge ties into the road and creek bank.” Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.