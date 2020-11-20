Alex Trebek marks World Pancreatic Cancer Day in pre-recorded video message

During the short intro, the popular TV personality urged anyone who has experienced symptoms of the disease to seek out medical attention and get tested.
"I want you to be safe. This is a terrible disease," he said.
Jeopardy! social media accounts also shared a PSA to raise awareness to the disease.
Trebek, best-known for hosting Jeopardy! for over 30 years, died at the age of 80 after being diagnosed in March 2019. Despite his diagnosis, he continued working up until about 10 days before he passed.
The episodes he recorded will run through Christmas Day.
During the short intro, the popular TV personality urged anyone who has experienced symptoms of the disease to seek out medical attention and get tested.
"I want you to be safe. This is a terrible disease," he said.
Jeopardy! social media accounts also shared a PSA to raise awareness to the disease.
Trebek, best-known for hosting Jeopardy! for over 30 years, died at the age of 80 after being diagnosed in March 2019. Despite his diagnosis, he continued working up until about 10 days before he passed.
The episodes he recorded will run through Christmas Day.