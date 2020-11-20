Amanda Edwards/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Alex Trebek died earlier this month after his long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but not before delivering a heartfelt message to Jeopardy! viewers. At the beginning of Thursday's episode of the game show, which was pre-taped, Trebek shared a message in honor of World Pancreatic Cancer Day -- dedicated to raising awareness and funds to battle the disease. During the short intro, the popular TV personality urged anyone who has experienced symptoms of the disease to seek out medical attention and get tested. "I want you to be safe. This is a terrible disease," he said. Jeopardy! social media accounts also shared a PSA to raise awareness to the disease. Trebek, best-known for hosting Jeopardy! for over 30 years, died at the age of 80 after being diagnosed in March 2019. Despite his diagnosis, he continued working up until about 10 days before he passed. The episodes he recorded will run through Christmas Day. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alex Trebek marks World Pancreatic Cancer Day in pre-recorded video message

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2020 at 11:01 am

