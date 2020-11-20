Gunman sought following nightclub shooting

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the gunman involved in an early morning shooting that left one man injured. It happened just after 1:00 Friday morning at the Country River Club off Hwy 271 in Tyler. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a male victim had been shot in the leg and the male suspect fled the area in a black four-door vehicle. The unidentified victim was transported to UT Health in Tyler for treatment and is currently in serious condition. Additional details were not available.