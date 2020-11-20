Wildfires continue to burn in west as warmer temperatures head east

ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Gusty, warm winds and dry conditions help spread a new wildfire in the West, this time in Colorado Springs. The Bear Creek Fire temporarily led to mandatory evacuations for 235 homes. According to Colorado Springs Fire, nursing homes near the fire were under pre-evacuation orders. However, as of Friday morning, the fire is 50% contained thanks to an aggressive aerial attack by firefighters and all evacuations have now been lifted. Additionally, record to near-record highs have been reported from Colorado to the Texas panhandle. Some of that warm and dry air will make its way east Friday, with temperatures in the 60s from Detroit to Boston. These temperatures will be up to 20 degrees above normal. Major cities in the Northeast will enjoy unseasonably warm weather for the next couple of days, with highs near 60 in New York City and Boston and into the middle 60s in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Moving into the holiday week, much of the country will be warmer than normal on Thanksgiving. While having your holiday dinner outside might be an option for some, much of the East Coast will have unsettled and wet weather for Thanksgiving. The best weather around the country will be in the central U.S., from the western Great Lakes to the southern Plains and western Texas, where temperatures will be warmer than normal and dry. Unsettled and chilly weather is expected for the Rockies and the Pacific Northwest, where temperatures will be below normal. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

