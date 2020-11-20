VioletaStoimenova/iStock By JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- The countdown is on for Black Friday, which is now just one week away. But given the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest shopping day of the year is posed to look different and retailers are taking steps to offset the impact to sales. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned shoppers to avoid crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving, saying it’s a high risk activity. As a result, more shoppers are expected to shop online this holiday season rather than in store. In an effort to attract business and encourage customers to shop their holiday deals, retailers are offering new services, like hanging Christmas lights at your home. ABC News’ Chief Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis appeared on Good Morning America Friday to discuss some of the new services customers can expect to see:

Retailers offer new services to boost Black Friday sales

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2020 at 8:19 am

