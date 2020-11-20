Lady Gaga reportedly set to board ‘Bullet Train’ with Brad Pitt

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Image(LOS ANGELES) — Lady Gaga has potentially nabbed her next movie role and it’s working alongside none other than Brad Pitt, Collider reports.

If all pans out, the Chromatica singer will be joining the cast of Bullet Train — a Sony Pictures thriller based on Kotaro Isaka’s book Maria Beetle and directed by John Wick and Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch. The film follows a group of five assassins who board a bullet train in Tokyo and realize their missions share a common thread.

Whether Gaga would appear as one the assassins is unclear at the moment, but a source described her role as smaller supporting one.

Regardless of what role the Oscar nominee takes on, she will be in great company. In addition to Pitt, Gaga would be working alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, and Masi Oka.

Production for Bullet Train began in October and filming is currently underway.

