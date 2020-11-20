Today is Friday November 20, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Scoreboard roundup — 11/19/20

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2020 at 5:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Seattle 28, Arizona 21

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tulsa 30, Tulane 24 (2OT)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Scoreboard roundup — 11/19/20

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2020 at 5:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Seattle 28, Arizona 21

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tulsa 30, Tulane 24 (2OT)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement