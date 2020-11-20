iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Seattle 28, Arizona 21 TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Tulsa 30, Tulane 24 (2OT) Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 11/19/20

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2020 at 5:37 am

Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Seattle 28, Arizona 21



TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tulsa 30, Tulane 24 (2OT)



