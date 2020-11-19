Travelers should use caution before traveling this holiday season

TYLER — Coronavirus case numbers have been on the rise in East Texas the last few weeks. On Thursday, NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB, “If you are planning on traveling for Thanksgiving be careful about that. Check travel restrictions before you go for various places. But, don’t leave home if you’re sick. If you are sick, or maybe you think you have COVID-19, please don’t travel. Number 2, if you haven’t had a flu shot yet, now is a great time to do that, please get a flu shot. Remember to social distance…wear a mask when you’re out in public in potentially with people that you don’t always live around.”

Roberts continued, “Be wise about traveling, the CDC is actually suggesting to people right now that you consider whether you should travel or not…Be wise about your holiday plans. But, just know in our area, the cases are going up. It’s a cause for concern hospitalizations are up in our market, so just be wise about your choices in the coming days.”