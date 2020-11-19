‘Star Wars’ fans’ plans full this weekend, with LEGO ‘Holiday Special’, ‘Mandalorian’ and more

Lucasfilm/ILMxLAB(LOS ANGELES) — For Star Wars fans, there are a lot of entertainment options this weekend: the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special debuted on Disney+ earlier in the week, the VR adventure Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge debuts today, and of course, a new episode of The Mandalorian drops on Friday.

As previously reported, the LEGO movie puts Rey in contact with a host of Star Wars characters from all across the movies’ timelines, in an adventure set around the Wookiee holiday Life Day.

Taking part in this movie was much more enjoyable than working on that infamous Star Wars Holiday Special back in 1978, says Anthony Daniels, the droid with the golden gams, C-3PO.

Star Wars creator George Lucas had nothing to do with the special he famously disowned — which may explain why Bea Arthur sings a torch song in that galaxy far, far away.

“Filming it on the set in L.A. was a dismal, dismal experience,” Daniels during a virtual press conference this week. “And bear in mind this is meant to be the happiest day in the life of a…Wookiee…And…there’s, Mark [Hamill], and Carrie [Fisher], and Harrison [Ford] and me, in this very dark [set]. It was like a funeral!”

“And then you watched it, and you thought, ‘I didn’t think it was a dreadful as that!’ And it was.”

Daniels can also be heard as Threepio in Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge, a brand-new interactive VR adventure set on Batuu, the planet on which the Disney “Galaxy’s Edge” attraction is set.

Friday’s 12th chapter of The Mandalorian, “The Seige,” was directed by co-star Carl Weathers. In it, his Greef Karga re-teams with Mando and Gina Carano’s Cara Dune for “a new mission.”

