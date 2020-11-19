No in-person shopping for Mistletoe and Magic due to coronavirus

TYLER — The Junior League of Tyler announced a big change to this year’s Mistletoe and Magic event. On Thursday, Susanne Mackintosh told KTBB, “We had been really hopeful that we would be able to move forward with the in-person market. However, the past week or so, as you know, the [coronavirus] numbers have just sky-rocketed. We felt that it was the right move to pivot and move everything online. We really wanted to create a way to continue this fund-raiser because it is so vital to our community, but to do it in a safe way.” Those online items will go live in the next few days.

Mackintosh continued, “It’s a hard day to know that we will not be able to present that in-person market. However, we are very thankful and very excited to be able to present all of our wonderful merchants online. You will be able to shop all of their personal websites, and social media accounts. We also have an incredible auction that features everything from incredible handbags, to private dinners at some of the greatest restaurants in Tyler, to trips, and that will be available easily online, beginning Dec. 2. For more information on how you can be apart of Mistletoe at Home click the link. http://mistletoeandmagic.com/.