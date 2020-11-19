Former Smith County paramedic sentenced to 60 years

TYLER — A former Christus EMS worker was sentenced Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Matthew Clearman, 43, of Lindale, was sentenced to 60 years in prison in regards to numerous charges for child porn. Clearman, 43, of Lindale, pleaded guilty to three of the crimes he was charged with, waving his right to appeal. Clearman received 20 years for each charge. Reports indicate investigators received 88 files on an instagram account and hundreds more at his home, with victims ranging in ages of 7 to 16.