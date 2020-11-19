Watch now: Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in the trailer to the sci-fi film ‘Chaos Walking’

Lionsgate(LOS ANGELES) — Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, and fellow Marvel and Star Wars series veteran Mads Mikkelsen appear in a new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi movie Chaos Walking.

Based on the young adult sci-fi trilogy of the same name, the movie features Star Wars star Daisy Ridley as Viola, a young woman who crash-lands on a distant planet where there are no women. All the men on the planet are afflicted by “the Noise” — a phenomenon which allows their thoughts to be heard at all times.

Holland of Spider-Man fame plays Todd, who ends up protecting Viola when her life is threatened. Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo also stars, as does recording artist and Jumanji: The Next Level‘s Joe Jonas, who plays a soldier and son of the evil mayor, played by Mikkelsen.

Directed by Edge of Tomorrow‘s Doug Liman, Chaos Walking will be released on January 22.

By Andrea Dresdale and Stephen Iervolino