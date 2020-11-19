Advertisement

As pandemic surges, CDC recommends against Thanksgiving travel

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2020 at 12:08 pm

By STEPHANIE EBBS, ABC News



(ATLANTA) -- As the pandemic surges across the country, the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance Thursday recommending that Americans not travel home for the traditional family gathering.



"Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year," the new guidelines state.



For college students considering heading home, the CDC said if someone hasn't been living with you for 14 days before they holiday they aren't part of your immediate "household."



"Celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving," the CDC said.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



