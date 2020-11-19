UT System Board of Regents names Rod Mabry President Emeritus of UT Tyler

TYLER — The UT System Board of Regents unanimously voted to name Rodney H. Mabry, Ph.D., President Emeritus of UT Tyler in recognition of his leadership and vision that elevated the university through growth in enrollment, academic programs, and facilities. “Dr. Mabry led UT Tyler through an evolution from a primarily commuter college to a comprehensive university that plays a significant role in the education and economic growth of the East Texas region,” said Kevin P. Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents. When Mabry became UT Tyler’s president in 1998, there were approximately 3,000 students enrolled. Upon retiring from the presidency, enrollment had almost tripled.