2020 Rose City Christmas Festivities Feature Azalea District Trail of Lights

TYLER — Tyler is preparing to celebrate the season with a series of events during “Rose City Christmas.” Sights and sounds of the season will take place throughout November and December in Tyler. Historically, families come together to participate in annual holiday favorites including…

Azalea Trail District Trail of Lights

The Azalea Trail District is always a hit during the spring, now you are invited to experience the classic neighborhood lit for the holiday season. Throughout December, take a self-guided tour through this historic district and see the homes in all of their holiday glory. For a map of the area go to VisitTyler.com/RoseCityChristmas.

Homeowners in the District are encouraged to participate by decorating their homes for the holidays. There will be a homeowner’s decorating contest with a chance to win prizes, but you must register your house to participate. To register contact Susan Travis at stravis@tylertexas.com.

Holiday Carriage Rides through the Azalea District

November 27-December 31, Hot Spring Carriage Company will be offering carriage rides through the Azalea Trail District Trail of Lights. The rides begin at Bergfeld Park at 5:30pm each day. The cost to ride is $5 per person, with a $10 minimum, per ride. Attendees will only ride with people in their party. Divers will be wearing masks, rders are encouraged to as well. The carriage will not run in bad weather.

Lights in the Rose Garden

The Tyler Rose Garden will be “dressed” for the holidays November 30-January 2. The Garden will have special late-night hours (5-8pm) on December 16-19, December 23, December 26, December 29, and January2.

Shop Local Shop Tyler

Visit Tyler is encouraging everyone to shop local this holiday season with the “Shop Local Shop Tyler” campaign. “A lot of people don’t realize, when you shop local, that money goes right back into our economy,” Shari Lee, Visit Tyler President said. “By shopping local you are helping small, unique Tyler businesses survive, which in turn, helps our economy thrive.”

Other popular holiday attractions in Tyler include the 2020 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas parade, December 5 at 10am in Downtown Tyler;

Santaland, the biggest display of lights in the area;

“Tyler is becoming the place to go for activities and shopping during the holidays,” Susan Travis, Visit Tyler Vice President of Tourism/Servicing said. “There is so much the community has to offer residents and visitors, whether they are looking for that perfect Christmas gift or a safe activity to celebrate the season.”

Join Tyler this year for some of the best holiday events in East Texas! For a full list of Rose City Christmas events go to VisitTyler.com/RoseCityChristmas