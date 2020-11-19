BGC awards $25,000 to KC as part of $1 million scholarship endowment

KILGORE — Brookshire Grocery Co. has announced a $25,000 gift to the Kilgore College Foundation to create an endowed student scholarship fund. This is part of the “Focus on the Future” scholarship program, in which the Tyler company has committed $1 million to create student scholarships for more than 40 colleges and universities in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. This program is designed to reward students in BGC’s market areas for their dedication, hard work and outstanding academic achievements.

The Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods “Focus on the Future” scholarship will provide tuition assistance to graduate and undergraduate students enrolled in the participating institutions starting in the fall 2021. For information on philanthropic opportunities to support students and student success at KC, visit the KC Foundation website: https://giving.kilgore.edu.