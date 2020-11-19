Lane Closures on Judson Road Between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place

LONGVIEW — Bridge work has been completed on the east side of Judson Road (SH 502). Beginning Monday, traffic will switch to the east side for work on the second half of the bridge. Judson Road will be closed to through traffic between midnight and 6:00am in order to accommodate the new traffic pattern. Through traffic will be redirected to McCann Road during the switch. Traffic will resume one lane in each direction through the construction area once the switch is complete. This street work is part of the Transportation Alternative Grant Funded by LEDCO and TXDOT.