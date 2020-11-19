5 new wrapped signal boxes across Tyler

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful’s beautification program has added 5 new wrapped boxes to the growing list of upgraded traffic cabinets. The Beauty and the Box program began in 2016 with the objective of taking utilitarian traffic boxes and transforming them into works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 72 traffic cabinets across the City of Tyler.

The following traffic signal boxes have recently been sponsored and wrapped: