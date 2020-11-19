Naya Rivera’s ex-husband files wrongful death suit on behalf of son

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has filed a lawsuit on behalf of their five-year-old son Josey, alleging her drowning death was preventable, and that the boat she and Josey was in did not comply with Coast Guard safety standards.

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Josey is suing Ventura County, California, United Water Conservation District and Ventura County’s Parks and Recreation Management for “wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.”

The suit alleges that Rivera’s death was preventable, and that the boat that she and Josey were in at Lake Piru, where she died, “was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats,”

“Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices,” the complaint continues.

The lawsuit further claims that Lake Piru did not a have signs warning of the lake’s “strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop offs, or the trees, brush and other debris that congest its waters due to the vastly changing water levels and winds.”

The Glee star tragically died in July after a boating trip with her son. She was pronounced dead on July 13, after going missing on Lake Piru for several days.

Ryan divorced Naya in 2018 after four years of marriage.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.