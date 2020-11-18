Marshall urges citizens to remain vigilant this holiday season

MARSHALL — The City of Marshall reminded residents, organizations and staff Wednesday, to look forward to the holiday seasons, while remembering the active Executive Orders by Governor Abbott relating to COVID-19 to protect health and safety of senior family members. The city continues to encourage residents to follow best health practices; stay home if you are sick, sanitize your hands, social distance, and wear a face mask to protect yourself and your family. See the complete order by clicking the link, https://www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net. If you have additional questions, contact the city at(903) 935-4421.