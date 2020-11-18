Longview man arrested in connection with theft and arson

TALLULAH, Louisiana — A Longview man has been arrested in Louisiana for allegedly setting a car fire. According to our news partner KETK, the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested James Oden, 21, in Madison Parish on one count of arson and for possession of stolen property. The Tallulah Fire Department responded to the car fire last Saturday, and determined it was set intentionally. The car was discovered to have been stolen in Longview. Authorities say they were led to Oden through a tip, and that he allegedly admitted to setting the fire after getting frustrated with not being able to refuel it.