Advertisement

‘GMA’ highlights changes planned for NBA draft night

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2020 at 12:43 pm

Augustas Cetkauskas/iStockBy ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- The countdown to the NBA season and the league's draft is on. The 2020 NBA draft is set to take place Wednesday night, with several changes planned. ABC News’ TJ Holmes shares the latest details of how the draft will work this year.



Watch the full report from ABC's Good Morning America:

The 2020 NBA draft will air Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back