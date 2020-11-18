YWAM headed to Plymouth, MA for 400th anniversary of Mayflower Compact

LINDALE — A Youth With A Mission Tyler team left for Plymouth, MA on Tuesday. The group plans to be part of a celebration remembering the arrival of the Pilgrims and the signing of the Mayflower Compact 400 years ago. Organizers say this is far from a history trip. The team aims to reveal and bring alive a younger generation of the Pilgrim’s vision and purpose for crossing the Atlantic. The team will live-stream from Plymouth Saturday, at 1 pm CST for 45 minutes. The event can be viewed by clicking the link, https://2020vfa.com/. They are also asking people to watch the rebroadcast on the link Thanksgiving day.