Shooting at TJC campus involves campus officer

TYLER — A Tyler Junior College campus police officer was involved in a shooting with a person that was armed on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses say a white male, pulled a gun on a TJC employee. The school released the following statement on their facebook page. “A TJC Campus police officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect that was armed with a weapon. The officer responded to a situation where a TJC employee was being threatened.” The suspect was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.