Tyler Trees Committee plants memorial tree for founder Mary Kay Lust

TYLER — The founding member of the Tyler Trees Committee, Mary Katherine Baker Lust, died last July, at the age of 84, following a short illness. A white oak tree has been planted in her honor at Bergfeld Park. Mary Kay has been part of the team since its inception in 1989 and championed many efforts for tree preservation ordinances that the City of Tyler has in place today. “Mary Kay will be deeply missed by our Parks staff, board members and volunteers,” said Recreation Manager Angela Bennis. “Her legacy will be forever with us. We are so grateful for everything she did for our community.” Kay was also the first Chair of the Keep Tyler Beautiful Board when it was created in 1995. She helped start many beautification, waste reduction and recycling programs that are still running today, including Project Daffodil and Tyler Recycles Day.