Celebration in Canton for the latest UT Health East Texas

CANTON — UT Health East Texas hosted a ribbon-cutting Wednesday afternoon, celebrating its new urgent care in Canton. The new location on E. State Hwy. 243 in the Trader’s Square shopping plaza, was formerly known as “Canton Express Med,” the clinic re-opened as UT Health East Texas Urgent Care earlier this month. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Most of grand opening festivities were held outside. One-on-one tours were given, so that social distancing and safety protocols could be followed. Find out more by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/cantonxpressmed/.