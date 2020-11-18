Dr. Umair A. Shah named new Washington secretary of health

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Dr. Umair A. Shah as the state’s new secretary of health. Shah currently serves as executive director and local health authority for Harris County Public Health in Houston, Texas. He will replace John Wiesman, who announced in May that he will resign his role in January 2021 to take a job at the University of North Carolina. Shah will start his new job on Dec. 21. Shah has led Harris County Public health for the past seven years. Before that, he was chief medical officer of Galveston County Health District and served as an emergency department physician at Houston’s DeBakey VA Hospital for more than two decades.