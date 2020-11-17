Lambert to be enshrined in National Cowgirl HOF

LINDALE — Originally from East Texas, country music star Miranda Lambert will be inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class. Lambert is the most decorated artist in ACM history, winning 9 consecutive ACM Female Artist of the Year awards. She has a total of 35 ACM awards. In addition, she owns two Grammy Awards and 14 CMA Awards. According to our news partner KETK, the Fort Worth based museum, will induct Lambert along with 4 others to be enshrined on April 27, 2021 in the Dickies Arena.

The class will include:

Pop Chalee

Lari Dee Guy

Kathryn Kusner

Lavonna Koger

Miranda Lambert

Lambert and her mother, Bev Lambert founded the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to shine a spotlight on rescue animals and shelters, raising in excess of $4.5 million since its inception.