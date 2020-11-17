Conan O’Brien ending his nightly TBS chat show in 2021, moving to HBO Max

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CORE Gala(LOS ANGELES) — Conan O’Brien is making some moves within the WarnerMedia company. His nightly TBS chat show, Conan, will end in June of 2021, but the former Late Night and Tonight Show host will move to a weekly show format for HBO Max, which shares TBS’ parent company.

Airing weeknights at 11 p.m., Conan debuted on TBS in 2010. The cable show was created after O’Brien moved to the West Coast for a brief tenure as host of The Tonight Show, which saw him both succeed, and then shortly thereafter be replaced by, Jay Leno.

O’Brien will also continue his acclaimed Conan Without Borders travelogue show for TBS, the network announced. “In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’ O’Brien joked in a statement from the company. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

“Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades, said Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max. “We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand-new, variety format each week.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.