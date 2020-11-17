1 dead 1 in critical condition following shooting in Palestine

PALESTINE — Palestine Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and left a second in critical condition. Officers responded just after 6 p.m. Monday night to a vehicle accident on M.L.K. Blvd. Officers found a white S.U.V. had left the roadway and struck a tree. The occupants were discovered to have gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center. Shortly after the report of the crash, PPD dispatch received a 911 call from a resident reporting hearing gunshots approximately half a mile from the scene of the crash. The caller also witnessed a male fleeing on foot. Anyone with any information can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254.