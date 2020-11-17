Michael Bay’s pandemic thriller ‘Songbird’ heading straight to premium video-on-demand

Courtesy of STXfilms(NEW YORK) — Songbird, Michael Bay’s pandemic thriller, will skip theaters and head straight to premium video-on-demand, according to Variety.

Audiences can rent the film for $19.99 for a 48-hour period beginning December 11. Following its home entertainment run, The film will land on a yet-to-be-announced streaming service.

Songbird stars KJ Apa as Nico, a delivery man with a rare immunity to the virus who’s able to continue his job as an essential worker. He falls in love with Sara, played by Sofia Carson, even though the two have never met in person due to the strict lockdown. When he finds out Sara might be infected, he goes on a mission to save her.

The film went into production in July, becoming the first movie to shoot in Los Angeles following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Songbird also stars Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Paul Walter Hauser, Craig Robinson, Peter Stormare and Alexandra Daddario.

By George Costantino

