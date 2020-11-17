The cast of ‘Harry Potter’ reunites to celebrate franchise’s 19th anniversary

Matteo Chinellato/Corbis via Getty Images(LONDON) — Hard to believe it’s been 19 years since the world first met Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and the rest of the beloved cast of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone when it premiered in theaters.

The former child actors (sans Watson), who are mostly now in their 30s, gathered together over the weekend for a virtual reunion to pay homage to the movies that launched their careers.

Tom Felton, who played the sinister Draco Malfoy, organized the virtual reunion by inviting his former costars to crash his live event on Veeps.

Accepting the invite was Radcliffe (Harry), Grint (Ron), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George), Bonnie Wright (Ginny), Chris Rankin (Percy), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Josh Herdman (Goyle), Louis Cordice (Blaise Zabini), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), and director Chris Columbus.

Despite missing a member, the cast easily reminisced about making one of the most popular movie franchises of all time.

The most hilarious story came from Grint, who cheekily admitted that he caused trouble when filming serious scenes because he couldn’t keep a straight face.

“I remember on Potter it would always be the most inappropriate scenes, like Dumbledore’s funeral was a particularly bad one,” he confessed. “I had a particularly bad reputation, they used to call me ‘Go Again Grint’ because I could never do anything without doing it like 20 times.”

He also stole the show by flashing pictures of his newborn daughter Wednesday.

Felton also shut down rumors that Watson and Rupert had an on-set romance by devilishly laughing, “The chemistry was between Rupert and I…There was a fire between us as bright as his hair!”

Radcliffe then teased next year’s reunion, calling Saturday’s reunion “a mere preview” of Harry Potter‘s 20th anniversary celebration.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.