Kilgore College launches partnership with rootEd Alliance

KILGORE — Kilgore College launched a new initiative, involving a partnership with rootEd Alliance, Inc. The move is an effort to clear the path to a stronger future for students in rural America. The goal for KC and rootEd Alliance is to promote post secondary educational opportunities in five rural school districts in East Texas. Nationally, only 26% of rural students graduate with an associate’s or bachelor’s degree, but 80% of jobs that pay middle class wages require education beyond high school. KC is working alongside rootEd Alliance to implement the program placing success advisors in local school districts to help students pursue a post secondary education. Advisors will serve Gilmer, Gladewater, Leverett’s Chapel, Overton and West Rusk high schools.