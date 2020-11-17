TxDOT in Tyler Tuesday promoting ‘Click It or Ticket’

TYLER — TxDOT was in Tyler Tuesday with a 17-foot-tall Click It or Ticket display board reminding motorists to buckle up. TxDOT says 10 percent of Texas motorists still fail to use seat belts routinely. The annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign launched Monday and will continue through Thanksgiving Weekend, with officer’s stepping up efforts to ticket unbelted motorist.TxDOT reports 925 traffic fatalities in Texas last year involving people not wearing a seat belt. In 2019, there were 7 motor vehicle traffic crashes in Tyler in which unrestrained occupants sustained fatal or serious injuries. These crashes resulted in 4 deaths and 5 serious injuries.