Enrollment deadline this Friday for UT Health East Texas EMS

TYLER — The deadline to join UT Health East Texas EMS is approaching. Open enrollment will close this Friday. Membership costs $60 for one year; current members can renew for $50. The average cost of an ambulance transport is $750 and most insurance, including Medicare, will not cover the full amount of an ambulance bill. For those with insurance, UT Health East Texas EMS membership includes full coverage of billed emergency transport charges and medically necessary non-emergency transportation to or from a hospital or nursing home. For more information or to enroll, call 1-800-642-JOIN (5646), or visit online at uthealtheasttexas.com/EMSmembership.