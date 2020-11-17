TJC constructing two math labs after grant award

TYLER — A six-figure grant awarded to Tyler Junior College will allow for the creation of two math labs on campus. According to our news partner KETK, the grant from the Texas Success Center, is for $105,000. Texas Success Center supports the efforts of Texas community colleges with a goal to improve student success. TJC says the labs will offer additional technology including computers and graphic calculators. Dr. Belinda Prihoda, the school’s Director of Institutional Effectiveness, said the grant will greatly help struggling students.