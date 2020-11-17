ABC News By EMILY SHAPIRO and MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Iota made landfall Monday night along the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, about 15 miles from where Hurricane Eta made landfall as a Category 4 just 13 days earlier. Iota is now the strongest hurricane to hit Nicaragua in November on record. The storm is weakening Tuesday morning as it moves over land and is currently a Category 2 hurricane. By Tuesday night, Iota is expected to fall apart over the mountains in Honduras and El Salvador. Still, the hurricane will produce very heavy rain that could cause life-threatening flash floods, landslides and mudslides in Nicaragua, Honduras and parts of Guatemala. Meanwhile, in the U.S., the coldest air of the season is moving into the Northeast Tuesday night with freezing temperatures expected from Washington, D.C., to Boston. The wind chill could fall to 20 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City Wednesday morning. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Record-breaking Hurricane Iota to bring dangerous flooding to Central America

