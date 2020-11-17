Veteran comedian Sinbad recovering from stroke

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Veteran stand-up comic Sinbad is recovering from a recent stroke, his family said in a statement to Variety.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” read statement. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing,” the statement continued. “We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you.”

The 64-year-old comedian, born David Adkins, came to prominence following a series of HBO specials in the early 1990s. He went on to play Coach Walter Oakes on the Cosby Show spinoff A Different World, which ran on NBC for six seasons between 1987 and 1993. The show also starred Lisa Bonet, Marisa Tomei, Jada Pinkett Smith, Dawn Lewis and Jasmine Guy.

He followed that with The Sinbad Show, which ran for a season on Fox from 1993-94. Most recently, he had a major role on the Fox series Rel, the comedy starring Lil Rel Howery.

Brock Pierce, the former child actor who starred in the Disney feature First Kid alongside Sinbad, said in a statement on Monday, “I am eternally grateful to Sinbad, as a mentor and a friend. Throughout his life, he has proven, time and time again, that one can do well, by doing good for others, and I wish him a speedy recovery and good health in the future.”

By George Costantino

