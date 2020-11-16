Hene announces campaign for Tyler City Council

TYLER — Tyler attorney Stuart Hene announces his run for City Councilman, District 1, to fill Linda Sellers seat when her term expires in 2021. Stuart is Co-Founder and Partner at Tarry & Hene, PLLC and is also President of Prestige Energy Consultants. He is a graduate of Baylor University and Oklahoma City University School of Law. Stuart’s campaign platforms include conservative balanced growth, infrastructure, and public health and safety. If elected to serve, Stuart plans to focus on conservative, balanced growth in District 1 by voting for practical, positive economic development, and for the continuation of the Half Cent Pay-As-You-Go Program. The city council election for District 1 will be held in May 2021. Stuart is married to Sarah and together they have two young boys. They are members of Marvin United Methodist Church. To learn more about Stuart and his campaign, visit his website at http://www.stuarthene.com.