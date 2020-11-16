Multiple gun-fights result in injured Deputy and suspect

UPSHUR COUNTY — Multiple gunshots were fired early Monday, striking an Upshur County Deputy. The initial shoot-out took place at a convenience store. According to our news partner KETK, the deputy, was treated and released from Longview Medical Center. The suspect was wounded in the shootout as well and was treated at Longview Medical Center. At about 1:40 a.m. Monday, Gilmer P.D. officers and Upshur County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the CEFCO at U.S. Highway 271 and State Highway 300 in Gilmer. No one at the store was injured. Law officers spotted the shooter, which set off a chase that extended from Upshur County into northern Gregg County, the sheriff said.

During the chase, the suspect opened fire on officers in pursuit, he said. The suspect initially alluded capture but a short time later when law officers approached the person’s residence, the suspect opened fire again, striking the vehicle of an Upshur County deputy, the sheriff said. Law officers from multiple agencies blocked roads leading to the person’s residence. At about 5 a.m., the suspect went to where law officers had gathered nearby and opened fire again setting off a shootout, the sheriff said. This is when the deputy and suspect were hit by gunfire. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released. The Texas Rangers are in charge of the investigation, the sheriff said. Multiple charges are expected to be filed against the suspect.