Margot Robbie mixes things up as a producer and star of ‘Dreamland’

Paramount Pictures(NEW YORK) — Margot Robbie both stars in and produced the new Depression-era drama Dreamland, now available for digital download and via Video-On-Demand. She plays Allison, an injured robber on the run after a bank heist turns bloody, who’s discovered by a young man in a small town who must decide whether or not to turn her in or help her escape.

Robbie tells ABC Audio why she decided to back the “unexpected love story,” which also stars Finn Cole, and why she tapped newcomer director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte to bring it to life.

“…It felt like it had scope and real emotion to it,” says Robbie. “And at the same time, saw Miles’s film [2016’s As You Are], we all fell in love with it. I was like, ‘I have to meet this director.'”

‘Robbie recalled with a laugh, “… I said, “How old are you?’ He said, ‘I’m 23.’ I was like, ‘I’m normally the young one when we do these meetings!'”

The Academy Award nominee adds, “You kind of looking for someone who has that vision who can elevate what you already have on the page. And he did that.”

Dreamland is a far cry, budget-wise, from Robbie’s last go ’round as a producer, the film Birds of Prey. She gushed, “I love it, honestly, I feel so fortunate that in my career I get to…do indie films and studio films.”

“And I love what we had on this…an intimate set and like a small crew,” Robbie adds. “Sometimes on the bigger films…you don’t really necessarily get to sit down and chat to everyone every day. But the upside to that is you get to see crazy cool sets and like giant pyrotechnics and all that kind of stuff.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.